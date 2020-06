Amenities

Beautiful Fully Furnished 2BR/ 1 Bath Apt. in the North Side!



Fantastic Location! You are situated .25 miles away from Pittsburgh’s “T” train station to take you downtown for free. There is free street parking in front of the unit for multiple vehicles. In walking distance to the Steelers and Pirates stadiums, Casino, and Stage AE. Countless popular restaurants and bars within a mile radius as well!



Property Highlights:



- FULLY FURNISHED

- Large bedrooms with closet space

- Spacious eat-in kitchen

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Free off-street parking

- Central air

- Dishwasher

- Great natural lighting!



No Pets Allowed



