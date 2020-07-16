All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 125 S 14th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
125 S 14th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

125 S 14th St

125 South 14th Street · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Southside Flats
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

125 South 14th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BR / 2 Bath House in the Heart of the Southside Flats!

Great Location! Located steps away from the popular East Carson street shops, restaurants, cafe's, nightlife, and more! Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh with easy access to local universities and hospitals.

Property Highlights:

- 2 year lease signing will drop the rent $100
- W/D in unit
- Central Air
- Back patio
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Basement storage
- Abundance of closet space throughout
- Ceiling fans
- Living room and dining room
- Natural lighting

Available now!
Listed on IkosHQ

(RLNE5867776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 S 14th St have any available units?
125 S 14th St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 S 14th St have?
Some of 125 S 14th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 S 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
125 S 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 S 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 S 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 125 S 14th St offer parking?
No, 125 S 14th St does not offer parking.
Does 125 S 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 S 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 S 14th St have a pool?
No, 125 S 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 125 S 14th St have accessible units?
No, 125 S 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 125 S 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 S 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 125 S 14th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

University Loft Apartments
3817 Dawson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghEast LibertyCentral Oakland
BloomfieldSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity