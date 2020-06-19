Amenities

121 Dilworth Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious Two Bed Available 7/1! Central Air, Dishwasher, Laundry! Dogs Allowed! - Two bedroom/one bathroom row home available on Mt. Washington, close to shops and restaurants! Walk in to an open area with a beautiful fireplace that leads into the first floor living room. Spacious kitchen with refrigerator, range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave provided! Balcony access off of the kitchen. Second floor has first bedroom, full bathroom. Second bedroom has a bonus room to the back of the house, perfect for a walk-in closet or office! Laundry and extra storage space provided in large unfinished basement. Two off street parking spaces available behind the house. Entire house will have brand new hard surface flooring and a fresh coat of paint.



Available July 1, 2020!

$1,400/month, plus elec/gas/water/sewage

Dogs permitted with $250 deposit & $25/month pet rent



Security deposit $1,400. Application fee $30/person, tenants must pass a background/credit check and provide proof of income.



Call/text 412-265-8958

elaine@rivaridge.biz



No Cats Allowed



