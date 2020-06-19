All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

121 Dilworth Street

121 Dilworth Street · (412) 265-8958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Dilworth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Mount Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 Dilworth Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
121 Dilworth Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious Two Bed Available 7/1! Central Air, Dishwasher, Laundry! Dogs Allowed! - Two bedroom/one bathroom row home available on Mt. Washington, close to shops and restaurants! Walk in to an open area with a beautiful fireplace that leads into the first floor living room. Spacious kitchen with refrigerator, range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave provided! Balcony access off of the kitchen. Second floor has first bedroom, full bathroom. Second bedroom has a bonus room to the back of the house, perfect for a walk-in closet or office! Laundry and extra storage space provided in large unfinished basement. Two off street parking spaces available behind the house. Entire house will have brand new hard surface flooring and a fresh coat of paint.

Available July 1, 2020!
$1,400/month, plus elec/gas/water/sewage
Dogs permitted with $250 deposit & $25/month pet rent

Security deposit $1,400. Application fee $30/person, tenants must pass a background/credit check and provide proof of income.

Call/text 412-265-8958
elaine@rivaridge.biz

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5738526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Dilworth Street have any available units?
121 Dilworth Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Dilworth Street have?
Some of 121 Dilworth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Dilworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 Dilworth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Dilworth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Dilworth Street is pet friendly.
Does 121 Dilworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 Dilworth Street does offer parking.
Does 121 Dilworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Dilworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Dilworth Street have a pool?
No, 121 Dilworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 Dilworth Street have accessible units?
No, 121 Dilworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Dilworth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Dilworth Street has units with dishwashers.
