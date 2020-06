Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cc payments

1207 Ocala St Available 07/04/20 You have never seen anything like this before... - Welcome to the Boathouse!



We may have gone overboard in incorporating vintage steampunk style and modern workmanship.



A unique work of art for someone in search of more than just the ordinary home.



Custom fabricated light fixtures compliments two stories of windows and cathedral ceilings to enhance the red oak dirty face hardwood floors



Apartment is fully equipped with energy star appliances.



Located right off of East North Ave, you can walk to AGH and Northshore attractions.



This place will leave you and your guests saying Oh BUOY!



No Pets Allowed



