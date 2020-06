Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Quaint 2 story 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath home in Observatory Hill, Pittsburgh coming in August. Beautiful upgrades throughout the home, along with classic touches from the past. Fireplace in living room will warm up those cold evenings. Nice deck overlooking the woods for the pleasant mornings and entertaining. Beautifully updated kitchen with new appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. This home is available for pre-leasing. Contact us for details.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)