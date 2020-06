Amenities

*DOG Friendly* All New 4 Bedroom Twin with a massive 27X16 Living Room! New Kitchen! New Bath! Refinished floors! Fresh Paint! Absolutely beautiful! Looking to fill for April 1st or sooner! Pennridge Schools! Gas heat, newer furnace! Off street parking for about 4 cars in the alley beside the house. Some dogs acceptable with additional rent fee. No cats. Full unfinished basement with private laundry area with lots of storage space. Landlord does yard/grass. Tenant responsible for everything else. *NO Smoking*NO Cats* Good Credit/Income is a must.