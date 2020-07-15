Apartment List
22 Apartments for rent in Perkasie, PA with garages

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
$
14 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
125 Arbor Blvd
125 Arbor Boulevard, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous 3BR/2.
Results within 5 miles of Perkasie

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
652 E CHESTNUT STREET
652 E Chestnut St, Souderton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2040 sqft
Wonderful three year young Town Home in Souderton Area that is perfect for easy living.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
285 PARKVIEW DRIVE
285 Parkview Drive, Souderton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1698 sqft
AVAILABLE October 1: Location is everything and you will enjoy sitting on your deck overlooking the peaceful woods and stream.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
329 N MAIN STREET
329 North Main Street, Telford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1764 sqft
Large Brick Single home with two car garage and second floor storage. Eat in kitchen, sun room, Living room, Dinig room. Newer carpets all freshly painted. Basement for storage and nice back yard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4
70 Souderton Hatfield Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$3,000
Industrial Storage/Workshop 1,250 square feet to 5,000 square feet (4 garage bays each 1250 sq ft), 12'x 12' drive in garage doors, 14' ceilings. Land around warehouse is included in the rental.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4034 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.
Results within 10 miles of Perkasie
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
18 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,468
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1541 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
3 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
1156 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1870 sqft
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 02:40 PM
2 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
108 THOROUGHBRED COURT
108 Thoroughbred Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
Big and Open floor plan for this well built 3 bed rooms & 2.5 bath rooms townhouse by David Cutler in sought after Montgomery Greene development. Beautiful neighborhood setting with plenty of open space and private community tennis court.

1 of 73

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 MODESTO LANE
3 Modesto Lane, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
4714 sqft
Located on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous custom home has over 4,700 sq.ft. of living space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
810 SUSAN CIRCLE
810 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2420 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful Townhouse in Highview of Montgomeryville.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4205 QUAKER COURT
4205 Quaker Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2134 sqft
Gwynedd Pointe beautiful townhouse in great location. Greet porch leading to 2 story foyer, bright eat-in kitchen with granite count top and newer appliances. Spacious dining room with convenient pass through to kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
34 N CANNON AVENUE
34 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room.

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD
106 Skippack Creek Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2126 sqft
Talk about peace and tranquility! This private setting offers beautiful landscaping, rustic setting backs up to wooded area.

1 of 25

Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
88 CANNON COURT
88 North Cannon Avenue, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Fabulous townhome in downtown Lansdale. Walk to restaurants and the train station! This home has an amazing floor plan located in Cannon Square. The first thing you will notice is the beautifully landscaped courtyard leading up to the home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
104 COUNTRY CLUB DR
104 Country Club Drive, Montgomeryville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Former model home at PineCrest. Excellent Location and Spectacular views overlooking pond and 2 fairways. Granite counter top Large kitchen with island and breakfast room plus serving pantry. Slider to deck to enjoy even more spectacular views.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1995 ROUTE 212
1995 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Country Brick Ranch home with attached 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1343 VALLEY DRIVE
1343 Valley Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1673 sqft
Listed for rent is this gorgeous end-unit townhome located within the sought after Stonegate Village of Upper Gwynedd. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home is situated spaciously on a corner lot providing plenty of space in the front, rear, and side yards.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Perkasie, PA

Perkasie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

