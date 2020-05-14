Amenities

504 Charles Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 - Gorgeous, brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home for rent in a newly developed neighborhood located in Southwestern School District. This property has all you need to unpack and move right in. It features wall to wall carpets throughout, finished den can be used a 4th bedroom or family room. Half bath on 1st floor. 2nd floor has the living open to kitchen area. All new stainless steel appliances. Walk out to large deck perfect for entertaining. 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and laundry with a new washer & dryer located in hallway closet. Sorry no pets allowed and no smoking. Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renters insurance. Call Natalie (717) 690-1848 to arrange a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5484665)