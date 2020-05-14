All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 504 CHARLES AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, PA
/
504 CHARLES AVENUE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

504 CHARLES AVENUE

504 Charles Ave · (717) 690-1848 ext. 304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

504 Charles Ave, Parkville, PA 17331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 504 CHARLES AVENUE · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
504 Charles Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 - Gorgeous, brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home for rent in a newly developed neighborhood located in Southwestern School District. This property has all you need to unpack and move right in. It features wall to wall carpets throughout, finished den can be used a 4th bedroom or family room. Half bath on 1st floor. 2nd floor has the living open to kitchen area. All new stainless steel appliances. Walk out to large deck perfect for entertaining. 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and laundry with a new washer & dryer located in hallway closet. Sorry no pets allowed and no smoking. Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renters insurance. Call Natalie (717) 690-1848 to arrange a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5484665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 CHARLES AVENUE have any available units?
504 CHARLES AVENUE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 CHARLES AVENUE have?
Some of 504 CHARLES AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 CHARLES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
504 CHARLES AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 CHARLES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 504 CHARLES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 504 CHARLES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 504 CHARLES AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 504 CHARLES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 CHARLES AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 CHARLES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 504 CHARLES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 504 CHARLES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 504 CHARLES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 504 CHARLES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 CHARLES AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 CHARLES AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 CHARLES AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 504 CHARLES AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Parkville 2 BedroomsParkville 3 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments with BalconyParkville Apartments with Garage
Parkville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PAEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDNew Freedom, PA
Ilchester, MDRedland, MDBel Air, MDSpry, PAWeigelstown, PADamascus, MDSpring Ridge, MDOverlea, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Harrisburg Area Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity