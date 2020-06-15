All apartments in Parkville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

214 S. CENTER STREET

214 S Center St · (717) 295-7368
Location

214 S Center St, Parkville, PA 17331

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 S. CENTER STREET · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

214 S CENTER ST. HANOVER, PA - Brand New Luxury Rancher Style Townhome!! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with a 1 Car Attached Garage. Newly designed open floor concept. Stove, Fridge & Dishwasher provided.

Tenant pays all utilities: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer & Trash. Renters Insurance Required. Small Dog permitted with a Pet Deposit and Monthly Pet Fee. No Section 8.

** South Western School District ** Conveniently located in Hanover close to the Maryland Line!

APPLICATION PROCESS
1) $35 application fee per adult
2) Credit & Complete Background report
3) Total verifiable income must be 3 times the rent amount
4) Security Deposit required on all rentals
5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz

To Schedule A Showing Please Contact: Millie Andrews 717-690-1856.

(RLNE5617423)

