214 S. CENTER STREET

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

214 S CENTER ST. HANOVER, PA - Brand New Luxury Rancher Style Townhome!! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with a 1 Car Attached Garage. Newly designed open floor concept. Stove, Fridge & Dishwasher provided.



Tenant pays all utilities: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer & Trash. Renters Insurance Required. Small Dog permitted with a Pet Deposit and Monthly Pet Fee. No Section 8.



** South Western School District ** Conveniently located in Hanover close to the Maryland Line!



APPLICATION PROCESS

1) $35 application fee per adult

2) Credit & Complete Background report

3) Total verifiable income must be 3 times the rent amount

4) Security Deposit required on all rentals

5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz



To Schedule A Showing Please Contact: Millie Andrews 717-690-1856.



(RLNE5617423)