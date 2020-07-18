7 HARTRANFT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautiful two bedroom home is ready and waiting for you in Norristown~s desired West End! Newcarpets, updated kitchen and so much more are available for you. The front entryway opens into aspacious living space followed by the dining room that leads to the renovated kitchen. Upstairs, you~llfind well-proportioned bedrooms with an abundance of closet space and windows and updatedbathroom.Downstairs, the finished basement has a bathroom with access to backyard and comes complete with inunit washer and dryer and offers versatility - you can use it for additional entertaining space or just takeadvantage of the space for all of your storage needs. Ease into the daily commute with regional railstations nearby. All of this and off-street parking is available. First, last and security due at lease signing.Schedule your tour today! This home is a must see!