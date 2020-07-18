All apartments in Norristown
Home
/
Norristown, PA
/
7 HARTRANFT AVENUE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

7 HARTRANFT AVENUE

7 Hartranft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7 Hartranft Avenue, Norristown, PA 19401

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful two bedroom home is ready and waiting for you in Norristown~s desired West End! Newcarpets, updated kitchen and so much more are available for you. The front entryway opens into aspacious living space followed by the dining room that leads to the renovated kitchen. Upstairs, you~llfind well-proportioned bedrooms with an abundance of closet space and windows and updatedbathroom.Downstairs, the finished basement has a bathroom with access to backyard and comes complete with inunit washer and dryer and offers versatility - you can use it for additional entertaining space or just takeadvantage of the space for all of your storage needs. Ease into the daily commute with regional railstations nearby. All of this and off-street parking is available. First, last and security due at lease signing.Schedule your tour today! This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE have any available units?
7 HARTRANFT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norristown, PA.
How much is rent in Norristown, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norristown Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE have?
Some of 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7 HARTRANFT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norristown.
Does 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 HARTRANFT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
