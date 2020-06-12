/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Freedom, PA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
106 Waneta St
106 Waneta Street, New Freedom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1240 sqft
Large renovated 3 bedroom W/ garage - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
23 JOHN RANDOLPH DRIVE
23 John Randolph Drive, New Freedom, PA
Fabulous in New Freedom. Tucked away in quiet nook of Southern York County . Gorgeous Colonial undergoing professional renovation. From head to toe brand new . Custom kitchen by local craftsman John H. Myers, with quartz counters .
Results within 1 mile of New Freedom
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
16 Lexington Dr.
16 Lexington Drive, Shrewsbury, PA
Single Family Home - Well located Shrewsbury Borough home close to RT 83 for easy commute. This ranch style home offers a very large 19'1" x 13' Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Kitchen measuring 11'5" x 9'10".
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
104 HERITAGE COURT
104 Heritage Ct, Railroad, PA
1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway. Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
Results within 10 miles of New Freedom
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacobus
226 N Main St
226 North Main Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
226 N Main St Available 07/01/20 Coming July 1st!! - Available 7/1!! Dallastown School District!! Under renovation! Old Colonial style 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
7301 N. Sentinel Ln.
7301 North Sentinel Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1384 sqft
Single Family Home - Located in Springfield Township, Dallastown School District this end of row townhouse offers a 12'3" x 18'4" Living Room, separate Dining Rm, 13'7" x 10'9" Kitchen w/appliances, big 20'6" x 11'10" Family Room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
7 S. Main Street 2nd & 3rd Floors
7 South Main Street, Stewartstown, PA
2nd & 3rd fl apartment - Located in Stewartstown Borough this large 2nd and 3rd floor apartment offers a huge 22' x 16' Living Room, 14' x 12' Kitchen with oven/range,refrigerator,dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
6013 Gladfelters Station Rd
6013 Glatfelters Station Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Single Family Home - Located in North Codorus Township and convenient to York/Hanover/Gettysburg this ranch home is in Spring Grove School District. 3 Bedrooms, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2299 Larue Road
2299 Larue Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm Style home in Springfield Township within Dallastown School District. This large home features a 12' x 28' Living Room, 11' x 8' Kitchen, 13' x 22'11" Family Room, 1st floor Den measuring 9' x 11'.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
98 Church St.
98 Church Street, Seven Valleys, PA
Great Condition, Single Family home in Seven Valleys - This home has been well cared for. 4 bedrooms, one bath Rancher located off of Yellow Church Rd in Seven Valleys.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
6767 CLUB FARM ROAD
6767 Club Farm Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
6767 CLUB FARM ROAD Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL RESTRICTIONS! 6767 Club Farm Road, York (Springfield Township) - SPECIAL RESTRICTIONS! ON GAMING GROUNDS WITH GUNS AND DOGS Enjoy the beauty of country living on a large gaming park with gun range and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
50 Kings Way
50 Kings Way, Stewartstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Stewartstown - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home in Stewartstown Borough. Large 153? x 96? Living Room, 9' x 85? Dining Rm, Kitchen with appliances measures 102? x 8'. Large unfinished basement w/washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1037 PIN OAK LANE
1037 Pin Oak Ln, York County, PA
BE THE 1ST TO LIVE IN THIS STUNNING, BRAND NEW, 5BR/4.5 BATH COLONIAL WITH 3-CAR GARAGE ON PREMIUM LOT IN REGENT'S GLEN'S BOX HILL SECTION. MINUTES FROM I-83 , WELLSPAN YORK HOSPITAL, YORK COLLEGE.
