165 Apartments for rent in Narberth, PA with balcony

Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Wynnewood
24 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
201 Units Available
335 Bala
335 Righters Ferry Road, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1134 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! We provide all the space, comfort, and benefits of owning your own home, without the worry and the upkeep.
Results within 1 mile of Narberth
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Wynnewood
3 Units Available
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Narberth
1 Unit Available
602 Fairview Road
602 Fairview Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2241 sqft
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Located in Lower Merion available Immediately - Are you looking for an amazing rental home in an award winning school district? Look no farther! This home includes many incredible features, such as an updated kitchen with large
Results within 5 miles of Narberth
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
31 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Overbrook
21 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1200 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wynnefield
27 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spruce Hill
28 Units Available
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,510
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
452 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
786 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wynnefield Heights
135 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,340
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:34pm
Walnut Hill
3 Units Available
Madison Apartments
216 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$750
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new place at Madison Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The location in Philadelphia's 19139 area is an ideal place for residents. Make sure you to see the available floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
31 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,478
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Central Germantown
5 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mill Creek
4 Units Available
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Walnut Hill
5 Units Available
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
East Falls
5 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:10am
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$909
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Upper Roxborough
70 Units Available
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 06:55pm
Wynnefield Heights
3 Units Available
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
960 sqft
Located close to Fairmount Park and its biking and jogging trails. Minutes away from downtown Philadelphia. Units feature stainless steel appliances, a fully equipped kitchen and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
84 Units Available
Delwyn Bala Cynwyd
20 Saint Asaphs Rd, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,700
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1159 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Directly off of Philadelphia's desirable Main Line,The Delwyn at Bala Cynwyd is a testament to luxury living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Manayunk
19 Units Available
The Isle
1 Cotton St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1251 sqft
The King of Prussia Mall and Center City are both only minutes from this property. Residents have access to an on-site gym, clubhouse and garage parking. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Narberth, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Narberth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

