Five spacious offices with common kitchen area, wide hallways and two bathrooms (total approx 1600 Sq ft.). This clean, comfortable office space is on the 2nd floor with a private entry, right off the parking lot. The 2nd floor has its own independant, heating and cooling systems. Perfect for architecture, drafting, law offices or whatever business needs a clean, private home base. Listing agent will meet at property during showings. Please call for more information.