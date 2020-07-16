All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:57 AM

1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE

1640 Oakwood Drive · (610) 667-9999
Location

1640 Oakwood Drive, Montgomery County, PA 19072
Narberth

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit W302 · Avail. now

$2,040

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
New Rental Listing at Oak Hill Condominiums, Penn Valley, Pa. Stunning, total renovation. This corner home has been upgraded and is available immediately. Features include open gourmet Maplewood cabinet kitchen with stainless steel kitchen aid appliances, granite counters with tumbled marble back splash, 'Francke' sink, ceramic tile floor, 2 designer bathrooms featuring granite vanity and travertine tile. 'Moen' fixtures. Master bedroom boasts a large walk in closet. There is a large second bedroom with closet. There are hall closets and a foyer coat closet. Hall utility closet offers a stacked washer/dryer. New sliders to the balcony and all new energy efficient windows, heater and air conditioning. Separately controlled heat and air conditioning. No Pets. No smokers. No truck parking permitted, Pool, tennis, 'pickle ball' and gym facilities available. 150.00 at move in. A remarkable renovation for a rental and a great opportunity for a long term tenant. Oak Hill is just minutes to center city Phila via 44 bus at door, xway and train nearby.SHOW IT WHEN GOVERNOR ALLOWS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $2,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
