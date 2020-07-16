1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

New Rental Listing at Oak Hill Condominiums, Penn Valley, Pa. Stunning, total renovation. This corner home has been upgraded and is available immediately. Features include open gourmet Maplewood cabinet kitchen with stainless steel kitchen aid appliances, granite counters with tumbled marble back splash, 'Francke' sink, ceramic tile floor, 2 designer bathrooms featuring granite vanity and travertine tile. 'Moen' fixtures. Master bedroom boasts a large walk in closet. There is a large second bedroom with closet. There are hall closets and a foyer coat closet. Hall utility closet offers a stacked washer/dryer. New sliders to the balcony and all new energy efficient windows, heater and air conditioning. Separately controlled heat and air conditioning. No Pets. No smokers. No truck parking permitted, Pool, tennis, 'pickle ball' and gym facilities available. 150.00 at move in. A remarkable renovation for a rental and a great opportunity for a long term tenant. Oak Hill is just minutes to center city Phila via 44 bus at door, xway and train nearby.SHOW IT WHEN GOVERNOR ALLOWS