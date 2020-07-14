Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court

9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Bi-Level Home in an Amenity Filled Community - You get a $50 discount if rent is paid on or before the 1st!



Beautiful 5 Bedroom Bi-Level Home in an Amenity Filled Community! Home features large living room, fully equipped kitchen, master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms on the main level. Lower level features family room, walk out basement, 2 bedrooms, and a bar area. Exterior features yard and large deck for enjoying the scenery! Homes of this size do not last long, schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5044826)