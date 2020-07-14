All apartments in Monroe County
Home
/
Monroe County, PA
/
9212 Westwood Drive (J-179)
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

9212 Westwood Drive (J-179)

9212 Westwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9212 Westwood Drive, Monroe County, PA 18466

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Bi-Level Home in an Amenity Filled Community - You get a $50 discount if rent is paid on or before the 1st!

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Bi-Level Home in an Amenity Filled Community! Home features large living room, fully equipped kitchen, master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms on the main level. Lower level features family room, walk out basement, 2 bedrooms, and a bar area. Exterior features yard and large deck for enjoying the scenery! Homes of this size do not last long, schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5044826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) have any available units?
9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe County, PA.
What amenities does 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) have?
Some of 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179)'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) currently offering any rent specials?
9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) pet-friendly?
Yes, 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) is pet friendly.
Does 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) offer parking?
No, 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) does not offer parking.
Does 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) have a pool?
Yes, 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) has a pool.
Does 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) have accessible units?
No, 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) does not have accessible units.
Does 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) have units with dishwashers?
No, 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) have units with air conditioning?
No, 9212 Westwood Drive (J-179) does not have units with air conditioning.
