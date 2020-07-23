/
/
lackawanna county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM
82 Apartments for rent in Lackawanna County, PA📍
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
316-322 Taylor Avenue - BM
316 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
747 sqft
Students & Professionals welcome Renovated, Steps from Campus and Hospital All utilities included except cooking gas and electric
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
528 Wheeler Avenue
528 Wheeler Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
650 sqft
Minutes away from Geisinger Community Medical Center, minutes from Nay Aug Park. Unit is located on the third floor with private entrance and off street parking.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Providence
608 Depot St
608 Depot Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Apartment in Green Ridge - Property Id: 139563 Nice apartment in quiet neighborhood close to downtown, Medical School. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/608-depot-st-scranton-pa/139563 Property Id 139563 (RLNE5942797)
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
931 Richmont Street
931 Richmont St, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
This spacious off campus student housing is just a 3 minute drive (or 12 minute walk) away from Marywood University.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
933 Richmont Street
933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles).
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
814 Sunset Street
814 Sunset Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1944 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This beautiful home in the Greenridge section of scranton is a great find! This home is going to be renovated entirely this summer and will be ready for move in on August 1st, there will be a lot going on with the renovations.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dickson City
1605 Summit Pointe
1605 Summit Pointe, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Do not fear, we are giving this home a facelift! Under renovation. It will be available as early at 5/1/2020. Don’t be shy ---Ask us what we are doing .....
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
220 Linden Street
220 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunmore
2027 Green Ridge Street
2027 Green Ridge Street, Dunmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ATTENTION STUDENTS : Looking for student housing just minutes away from Marywood University? Look no further! This gorgeous apartment unit is just 1.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
High end home located just minutes from the City of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
321 Taylor Avenue
321 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
4 beds, 1 bath.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Plum Ave
36 Plum Avenue, Carbondale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
Open Concept 2 BR w/ 4 Season Views Available 09/01/20 Please READ entire Ad. Most questions are answered in this ad. Thanks so much.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
1944 Washburn Street - 2
1944 Washburn Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Ready for an immediate move in. 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, middle unit. with fenced in back yard, fully applianced with stove, refrigerator, and washer & dryer. 2nd Floor ceiling height is 6ft 6in.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
142 Birkett Street - 1
142 Birkett Street, Carbondale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1250 sqft
Pet friendly! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom half duplex, ready for an immediate move in. New carpets and fresh paint. Tenant pays gas & electric. Pets considered with monthly pet fee. Applianced with refrigerator and gas stove.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Tripp's Park
1770 Bloom Avenue, Second Floor
1770 Bloom Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
680 sqft
This apartment will be available in August! This is a 2nd floor one bed, one full bath in Scranton.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1607 Mulberry Street - 2
1607 Mulberry Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor apartment with 2 bedrooms & 1 bath. Hardwood floors through out. Applianced with refrigerator & stove. Can accomodate a quick move in. Shared back yard, and will accept 1 cat only - no dogs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
330 Chapman Lake Rd
330 Chapman Lake Rd, Lackawanna County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Diane Stracham (570) 241-3982: Newly updated Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath and a large living room. The large deck with a gazebo over looks the back yard.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House
150 South Sumner Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
This beautiful home will be available in August! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath rear unit in Scranton! Features: ° Spacious eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and large microwave ° Three bedrooms with closets ° Two bathrooms ° Laundry room with
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
99 Silver Maple
99 Silver Maple Drive, Lackawanna County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Robert J Vanston (570) 585-1500: Pets allowed with $200 pet deposit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Throop
621 Center Street - 2
621 Center Street, Throop, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Updated 2nd floor apartment in Dunmore school district. Tenant only pays for electric. No Pets / No smoking. 1 bedroom with large kitchen: Refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove provided. Closest laundromat is a 3 minutes drive or 1.6 miles away.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
903 Sibley Ave
903 Sibley Ave, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Stephen Michael Rignanesi (570) 362-3190: Ranch-style apartment with parking at your front door! Washer/Dry hookups in unit. Brand new carpeting throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
316 North Fillmore Avenue
316 North Filmore Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms! Super hard to find a large house for rent. Ready for an immediate move in. Applianced with refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Tenants pays: gas, electric, water, and sewer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side
1023 Birch St
1023 Birch Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Ann M Devereaux (570) 212-2038: NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPT. 1! No Pets! NO SHOWING TIME!Lovely updated ranch home in upper South Scranton neighborhood. Updated kitchen and full bath Laundry on main floor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lackawanna County area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, Sussex County Community College, and Lehigh University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Binghamton, and Phillipsburg have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Allentown, PABethlehem, PAEaston, PABinghamton, NYPhillipsburg, NJBloomsburg, PAWashington, NJEmmaus, PAMacungie, PA
Newton, NJBreinigsville, PAQuakertown, PAHigh Bridge, NJDunmore, PALiberty, NYPen Argyl, PAHackettstown, NJWalton, NY