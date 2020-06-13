/
/
wilkes barre
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:46 PM
36 Apartments for rent in Wilkes-Barre, PA📍
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
East Mountain Apartments
680 Wildflower Dr, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1256 sqft
Apartment complex with a beautiful countryside view. The I-81 and downtown Wilkes-Barre are minutes away by car. Amenities on site include 24-hour fitness center and indoor pool at the neighboring hotel.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
424 Carey Avenue
424 Carey Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
$900
1000 sqft
Completely remodeled two bedroom First Floor apartment.. Has Living Room, Kitchen and Gas heat. Private Entrance and yard. Security Deposit Required. No pets allowed. Tenant pays Electricity and water only.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
432 S Grant Street
432 South Grant Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
$1,300
1152 sqft
Available 7-15-20Super cozy, single-family home with water, electric, gas, sewer, and internet included! This home offers a quaint eat-in kitchen with 1st floor W/D hook up, LR, DR, 3 BRs, bath, and a pull-down attic.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
703 N Franklin Street
703 North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
$1,200
1440 sqft
Single Family for Lease.....3 BR's, 2 Full Bath's, Walk Up Attic, Apps. of DW, Elec. Stove and Refrig. included.1 Yr. Lease. Income must reflect 1800/M Min. NO pets, NO smoking.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
68 N Sherman St
68 South Sherman Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
1500 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 3 bed 1 bath - tenant pays all utilites.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home
41 Stanley Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
7 Bedrooms
$1,600
6000 sqft
This BEAUTIFUL house will be available JULY 15, 2020! This a MASSIVE 6,000 square-foot single house with 7 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The house is located in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre. * Only 0.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home
253 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
This charming house will be available July 1, 2020! This a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single house in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
155 West River Street, Suite B-1
155 W River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful apartment will be available in July! This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1
22 Terrace St, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW! The entire apartment has been freshly painted throughout - walls, ceilings and trim. All doorknobs, handles, appliances and hard surfaces have been cleaned thoroughly and sanitized.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
155 West River Street, Suite A-3
155 West River Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is available now! This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
511 N Main
511 North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 3 bed 1 bath for rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Gas heat source. Right side is available.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
125 Lawrence Street
125 Lawrence Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
$850
650 sqft
Updated Kitchen, New carpets through out, Freshly painted, Nice South Wilkesbarre Neighborhood with Yard. Apartment has off street parking included in the driveway.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
229 Madison Street
229 Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
$1,100
1280 sqft
Newly updated , ready to move in 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom Open Floor Plan home,
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
17 W Ross St
17 West Ross Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$685
400 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Cumberland Apartment residents can benefit from a full array of features designed to create a comfortable, fun, and productive community.
Results within 1 mile of Wilkes-Barre
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Kingston
1 Unit Available
34 2nd Avenue
34 2nd Ave, Kingston, PA
Studio
$1,000
910 sqft
2nd floor apartment, 12 mo lease required, no smoking, no pets.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Kingston
1 Unit Available
4 Mott Ave
4 Mott Ave, Kingston, PA
4 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Bonnie Borgna-Kiehart (570) 650-4172:
Results within 5 miles of Wilkes-Barre
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pittston
1 Unit Available
166 Tompkins Street
166 Tompkins Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1500 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment with key-less entry. Ductless A/C, apartment is very chic and modern. All separate utilities. Shared back yard and deck. Front porch area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pittston
1 Unit Available
38 Swallow St Apt C
38 Swallow Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Apt C Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated Apartment Near Many Amenities - Property Id: 287985 Contact 570-237-2009 to get on the showing list! Showings will begin around 6/15/2020.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1099 Bear Creek blvd.
1099 Bear Creek Boulevard, Luzerne County, PA
Studio
$625
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Store front, former deli in Bear Creek. - Property Id: 259840 Store front, former deli on hwy 115 in Bear Creek. Located within a half mile of the Seven Tubs park. Perfect location for any new start up business.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Kingston
1 Unit Available
157 Division Street
157 Division Street, Kingston, PA
Studio
$850
1100 sqft
Modern 3 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment with washer & dryer hook-up in basement. Apartment includes a bonus room off the master bedroom for added space.Plenty of storage available with generous closets and basement.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
West Pittston
1 Unit Available
337 Wyoming Avenue
337 Wyoming Avenue, West Pittston, PA
Studio
$1,250
1450 sqft
West Pittston- Elegant 1 Bedroom apartment with private master bath. Modern kitchen and bath with all appliances. Light and bright with flexible layout that offers LR, DR, Breakfast area or potential use as 2nd Bedroom. Modern Amenities.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Kingston
1 Unit Available
34 John St
34 John Street, Kingston, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 2 bed 1 bath. 3rd floor apartment. Tenant pays all utilities. Unit has AC
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
46 Simon Block Avenue
46 Simon Block Avenue, Luzerne County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1180 sqft
This charming house will be available July 15, 2020! This a 3 bedroom, 1 bath single house in Hanover Township, Luzerne County.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Forty Fort
1 Unit Available
76 Oak Street - Rear B
76 Oak Street, Forty Fort, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
650 sqft
This two bedroom apartment features tile in the bathroom and kitchen as well as refinished hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. It also includes a garage with lots of room for storage as well as a washer/dryer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Wilkes-Barre rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,200.
Some of the colleges located in the Wilkes-Barre area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, and Lehigh University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wilkes-Barre from include Allentown, Bethlehem, Bloomsburg, Breinigsville, and Bangor.