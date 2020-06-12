7 LANDMARK DRIVE

Amenities

Rent in the Landmark community now! What a great opportunity to reside in this neighborhood of contemporary homes bordered by protected land, ensuring a private, treed view in your backyard. Enter this three bedroom home through a tiled sunroom that will invite many hours of enjoyment. The perfect place to read, have coffee, and talk with friends. Beyond the sunroom, a great room with a fireplace offers open plan living in the light and bright space. The modern eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and glass doors to a patio where you can grill and entertain. A powder room is also found on this level. On the second story, each of the two bedrooms has its own bath. Find your laundry room here! On the third floor, find a wonderful space in the loft bedroom. Plenty of storage in the closets here! This property makes a great home in the Great Valley School District! Walk to the train, shops, and restaurants of downtown Malvern. Owner to approve pets up to 20 pounds (one cat or dog) with extra security deposit.