7 LANDMARK DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:37 PM

7 LANDMARK DRIVE

7 Landmark Drive · (610) 687-2900
Location

7 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA 19355

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1382 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Rent in the Landmark community now! What a great opportunity to reside in this neighborhood of contemporary homes bordered by protected land, ensuring a private, treed view in your backyard. Enter this three bedroom home through a tiled sunroom that will invite many hours of enjoyment. The perfect place to read, have coffee, and talk with friends. Beyond the sunroom, a great room with a fireplace offers open plan living in the light and bright space. The modern eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and glass doors to a patio where you can grill and entertain. A powder room is also found on this level. On the second story, each of the two bedrooms has its own bath. Find your laundry room here! On the third floor, find a wonderful space in the loft bedroom. Plenty of storage in the closets here! This property makes a great home in the Great Valley School District! Walk to the train, shops, and restaurants of downtown Malvern. Owner to approve pets up to 20 pounds (one cat or dog) with extra security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 LANDMARK DRIVE have any available units?
7 LANDMARK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 LANDMARK DRIVE have?
Some of 7 LANDMARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 LANDMARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7 LANDMARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 LANDMARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 LANDMARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7 LANDMARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7 LANDMARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7 LANDMARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 LANDMARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 LANDMARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7 LANDMARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7 LANDMARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7 LANDMARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7 LANDMARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 LANDMARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 LANDMARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 LANDMARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
