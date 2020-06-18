406 WILLIAMSON COURT

Amenities

Back on the market!!! This gorgeous townhouse at Williamson Square offers luxury living with in-town convenience. Located next to the park, 4th Street pool and tennis court. The spacious Lansdale model is the largest townhouse in the community - 2,148 total square footage and 3 stories of distinct living space. The 1st floor features new hardwood floors, a beautiful kitchen with 42'' cherry cabinets, open-concept living and dining rooms with recessed lighting throughout. The 2nd floor presents an owner suite with a separate study/den. 2 large bedrooms, a sitting room and a full-bath completes the 3rd floor - perfect for giving the kids their own floor while the parents enjoy their own floor! Also featuring a deck, a semi-finished flex room and a one-car garage, this townhouse is everything you've been looking for! The unit features high-end stainless steel appliances and high efficiency LG washer/dryer. Easy access to Lansdale's charming hometown Main Street, Montgomeryville's shopping (Montogomery Mall, Wegmans, Home Goods, almost every chain you could think of), restaurants, and R5 Trains. Landlords are considering accepting cats, no dogs. Current tenants are occupying the space until mid-June, showings will start once vacant.