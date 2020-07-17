607 Janet Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in the highly desirable Manheim Township school district and only minutes from downtown Lancaster - best of both worlds! Updated kitchen including brand new (unused) stainless steel appliances as well as updated living and dining rooms. In-unit washer and dryer and at a convenient second floor location. Beautiful and spacious front porch to go along with a great sized, fenced-in backyard.



Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,700/month rent. One month security deposit required. Available to show after verification of credit and background checks during weekend of July 17-19th and weekends after. Welcome home!



Please submit the form on this page to learn more. Dogs will be considered on a case by case basis for an additional fee and deposit.