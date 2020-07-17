All apartments in Lancaster County
607 Janet Ave.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

607 Janet Ave

607 Janet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

607 Janet Avenue, Lancaster County, PA 17601
Grandview Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in the highly desirable Manheim Township school district and only minutes from downtown Lancaster - best of both worlds! Updated kitchen including brand new (unused) stainless steel appliances as well as updated living and dining rooms. In-unit washer and dryer and at a convenient second floor location. Beautiful and spacious front porch to go along with a great sized, fenced-in backyard.

Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,700/month rent. One month security deposit required. Available to show after verification of credit and background checks during weekend of July 17-19th and weekends after. Welcome home!

Please submit the form on this page to learn more. Dogs will be considered on a case by case basis for an additional fee and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 607 Janet Ave have any available units?
607 Janet Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, PA.
What amenities does 607 Janet Ave have?
Some of 607 Janet Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Janet Ave currently offering any rent specials?
607 Janet Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Janet Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Janet Ave is pet friendly.
Does 607 Janet Ave offer parking?
No, 607 Janet Ave does not offer parking.
Does 607 Janet Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Janet Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Janet Ave have a pool?
No, 607 Janet Ave does not have a pool.
Does 607 Janet Ave have accessible units?
No, 607 Janet Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Janet Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Janet Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Janet Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 607 Janet Ave has units with air conditioning.

