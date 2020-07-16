578 Friendship Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Pet-Friendly, cedar-sided contemporary on 1+ wooded acres in Lancaster County; Eastern Lancaster Co Schools. Open floorplan with 3 bedrooms (1 BD/1 BA on Main Level, 2 BD/1 BA on Second level). Dramatic 2-story great room with wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen has tile floors and an eating bar with a separate breakfast area. 2 car garage, high-efficiency heat pump, water conditioning system, and central air. Beautiful grounds with lots of wildlife. As you pull into Cedar Hill Estates, you appreciate the privacy this community has to offer. There is only one circle street in this development, limiting traffic. This area not only provides a great environment and amazing views but can provide for all of your needs conveniently. Although you will feel as if you are living in the country, you are never far from modern amenities. Shopping, fine dining, entertainment, and more. Routes 10, 23, 322, Turnpike are all just across the way. Property is serviced by well and septic. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal



Rent is $1,695/month.



This property does not accept Section 8 Housing Vouchers.



Please call DIANE at 484-258-9648 ext 157 for more information



Interested in purchasing a home, but not sure if you can? Please mention your interest in your voicemail and the agent will assist you!



Rental Applicant Requirements:

*Must be 18+ years of age

*Verifiable income equal to or greater than 3x rent amount

*No previous/current evictions

*No utility bills in collections

*No bankruptcies within the last 3 years



Stout Associates Realtors

4718 Kutztown Road

Temple, PA 19560



****Our normal showing policy requires all prospective tenants to view the rental property before applying. Due to current restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be showing any of our rentals during this time. If you are looking for a rental and are satisfied with the pictures provided and would like to apply, please contact our office for an application. Our normal showing policy will be waived.