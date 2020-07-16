All apartments in Lancaster County
Find more places like 578 Friendship Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster County, PA
/
578 Friendship Dr
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:32 AM

578 Friendship Dr

578 Friendship Dr · (484) 258-9648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

578 Friendship Dr, Lancaster County, PA 17555

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Pet-Friendly, cedar-sided contemporary on 1+ wooded acres in Lancaster County; Eastern Lancaster Co Schools. Open floorplan with 3 bedrooms (1 BD/1 BA on Main Level, 2 BD/1 BA on Second level). Dramatic 2-story great room with wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen has tile floors and an eating bar with a separate breakfast area. 2 car garage, high-efficiency heat pump, water conditioning system, and central air. Beautiful grounds with lots of wildlife. As you pull into Cedar Hill Estates, you appreciate the privacy this community has to offer. There is only one circle street in this development, limiting traffic. This area not only provides a great environment and amazing views but can provide for all of your needs conveniently. Although you will feel as if you are living in the country, you are never far from modern amenities. Shopping, fine dining, entertainment, and more. Routes 10, 23, 322, Turnpike are all just across the way. Property is serviced by well and septic. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal

Rent is $1,695/month.

This property does not accept Section 8 Housing Vouchers.

Please call DIANE at 484-258-9648 ext 157 for more information

Interested in purchasing a home, but not sure if you can? Please mention your interest in your voicemail and the agent will assist you!

Rental Applicant Requirements:
*Must be 18+ years of age
*Verifiable income equal to or greater than 3x rent amount
*No previous/current evictions
*No utility bills in collections
*No bankruptcies within the last 3 years

Stout Associates Realtors
4718 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560

****Our normal showing policy requires all prospective tenants to view the rental property before applying. Due to current restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be showing any of our rentals during this time. If you are looking for a rental and are satisfied with the pictures provided and would like to apply, please contact our office for an application. Our normal showing policy will be waived.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 578 Friendship Dr have any available units?
578 Friendship Dr has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 578 Friendship Dr have?
Some of 578 Friendship Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 578 Friendship Dr currently offering any rent specials?
578 Friendship Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 578 Friendship Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 578 Friendship Dr is pet friendly.
Does 578 Friendship Dr offer parking?
Yes, 578 Friendship Dr offers parking.
Does 578 Friendship Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 578 Friendship Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 578 Friendship Dr have a pool?
No, 578 Friendship Dr does not have a pool.
Does 578 Friendship Dr have accessible units?
No, 578 Friendship Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 578 Friendship Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 578 Friendship Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 578 Friendship Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 578 Friendship Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 578 Friendship Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Creekside South
1424 Passey Lane
Lancaster, PA 17603
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike
Lancaster, PA 17601
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd
Lancaster, PA 17603
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road
Lancaster, PA 17603
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr
Lancaster, PA 17601
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr
Leola, PA 17540
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct
Lancaster, PA 17602
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr
Lancaster, PA 17601

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cockeysville, MDLancaster, PAHarrisburg, PANewark, DEBel Air South, MDYork, PAReading, PAAberdeen, MDBear, DEElkton, MDLebanon, PAExton, PA
Pottstown, PADowningtown, PAHanover, PAColonial Park, PACoatesville, PAHavre de Grace, MDGlen Rock, PAShrewsbury, PAParkesburg, PASpry, PARed Lion, PALeola, PA
East York, PAWrightsville, PAMillersville, PAHershey, PAManchester, PAGrantley, PAMiddletown, PAWest Reading, PAWest York, PAShiloh, PANorth East, MDThorndale, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity