All apartments in Lancaster County
Find more places like 48 KENDES RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster County, PA
/
48 KENDES RD
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:55 PM

48 KENDES RD

48 Kendes Road · (717) 690-0111 ext. 209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

48 Kendes Road, Lancaster County, PA 17551
Millersville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 48 KENDES RD · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
48 KENDES ROAD, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This lovely and spacious Semi-Detached 3-Bedroom,
1 1/2-Bath home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Millersville, Manor Township.

The main floor has two bedrooms and a kitchen; the lower level consists of the family room (with sliding glass doors to the patio), bedroom, laundry room, and 2 car garage.

Other special features include a yard, hardwood floors, central air and heat pump.

The Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.

Penn Manor School District

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.

All of this can be yours to rent! Don't miss this excellent living opportunity! Schedule a showing TODAY!

Call Joe Cardella 717-690-0111.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 KENDES RD have any available units?
48 KENDES RD has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 KENDES RD have?
Some of 48 KENDES RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 KENDES RD currently offering any rent specials?
48 KENDES RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 KENDES RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 KENDES RD is pet friendly.
Does 48 KENDES RD offer parking?
Yes, 48 KENDES RD offers parking.
Does 48 KENDES RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 KENDES RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 KENDES RD have a pool?
No, 48 KENDES RD does not have a pool.
Does 48 KENDES RD have accessible units?
No, 48 KENDES RD does not have accessible units.
Does 48 KENDES RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 KENDES RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 KENDES RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 48 KENDES RD has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 48 KENDES RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Creekside South
1424 Passey Lane
Lancaster, PA 17603
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike
Lancaster, PA 17601
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd
Lancaster, PA 17603
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road
Lancaster, PA 17603
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr
Lancaster, PA 17601
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr
Leola, PA 17540
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct
Lancaster, PA 17602
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr
Lancaster, PA 17601

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cockeysville, MDLancaster, PAHarrisburg, PANewark, DEBel Air South, MDYork, PAReading, PAAberdeen, MDBear, DEElkton, MDLebanon, PAExton, PA
Pottstown, PADowningtown, PAHanover, PAColonial Park, PACoatesville, PAHavre de Grace, MDGlen Rock, PAShrewsbury, PAParkesburg, PASpry, PARed Lion, PALeola, PA
East York, PAWrightsville, PAMillersville, PAHershey, PAManchester, PAGrantley, PAMiddletown, PAWest Reading, PAWest York, PAShiloh, PANorth East, MDThorndale, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity