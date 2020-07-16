48 KENDES RD

Amenities

48 KENDES ROAD, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This lovely and spacious Semi-Detached 3-Bedroom,

1 1/2-Bath home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Millersville, Manor Township.



The main floor has two bedrooms and a kitchen; the lower level consists of the family room (with sliding glass doors to the patio), bedroom, laundry room, and 2 car garage.



Other special features include a yard, hardwood floors, central air and heat pump.



The Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.



Penn Manor School District



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



All of this can be yours to rent! Don't miss this excellent living opportunity! Schedule a showing TODAY!



Call Joe Cardella 717-690-0111.



