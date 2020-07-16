1790 State Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

ALMOST ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Farmhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse in E. Hempfield Township surrounded by scenic farmland.

Eat-in kitchen

Appliances included: refrigerator, double oven, electric stove top, dishwasher

Formal dining room

2 full bathrooms

First floor laundry room w/ washer/dryer hookup

Big backyard

Shed for storage

Large front porch

Tenant responsible for trash

Included in rent: electric, oil heat, water, sewer, lawn care and snow removal

INCOME REQUIREMENT: $4500 TAKE HOME PAY PER MONTH OR MORE

No Pets and No Smoking

