Last updated July 15 2020

1790 State Rd.

1790 State Road · (717) 286-0164
Location

1790 State Road, Lancaster County, PA 17545

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1790 State Rd. · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
range
oven
ALMOST ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Farmhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse in E. Hempfield Township surrounded by scenic farmland.
Eat-in kitchen
Appliances included: refrigerator, double oven, electric stove top, dishwasher
Formal dining room
2 full bathrooms
First floor laundry room w/ washer/dryer hookup
Big backyard
Shed for storage
Large front porch
Tenant responsible for trash
Included in rent: electric, oil heat, water, sewer, lawn care and snow removal
INCOME REQUIREMENT: $4500 TAKE HOME PAY PER MONTH OR MORE
No Pets and No Smoking
No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets not allowed

