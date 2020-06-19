Amenities

Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 301 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Many of this homes amazing features include: 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with a highly desirable open floor layout, an unobstructed beautiful view of the lake with tons of natural light, a well-designed kitchen that features a center island and plenty of cabinet and counter space. On the upper level you have a conveniently located laundry. The master suite includes a generously sized walk-in closet, spacious tiled master bath with 2 vanities, stand-up shower and an ample sized linen closet for all your personal needs. An attached 1 car garage and HUGE finished basement finish off the lower level. Experience low maintenance living with an association that includes: common area maintenance, exterior maintenance, snow/trash removal and lawn maintenance. With easy access to major roads/highways (76, 276, & RT 202) and located next to King of Prussia Town Center, experience city living without the city hassle! Virtual Tour Available!



Please contact Maayan Moskow at moskow@plusrealtors.com or via phone at 267.443.8362 with questions. Less than 1 year leases will be considered.



*Pictures are of similar unit



