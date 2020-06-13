Apartment List
385 Apartments for rent in Jenkintown, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Abington
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
650 sqft
Close to Abington Hospital and Penn State, these Abington Township apartment homes feature on-site parking and laundry, courtyards and spacious closets. An intimate cat-friendly community, with just 32 garden-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1363 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
Results within 1 mile of Jenkintown

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
125 New St
125 New Street, Glenside, PA
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
1728 sqft
Available 06/15/20 XL 6bd Glenside home; perfect for Arcadia students - Property Id: 115700 Avail.
Results within 5 miles of Jenkintown
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
2 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$899
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,185
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Mount Airy
1 Unit Available
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$845
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
949 sqft
In East Oak Lane near major roadways and public transportation. The spacious apartment home community features a gym, a pool, a beauty salon and a library. Interiors include ample closet space and parquet flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
East Mount Airy
3 Units Available
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off I-76, PA 309 and the PA Turnpike. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and window treatments. Community offers controlled access, 24-hour emergency maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
Cedarbrook
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
829 sqft
This community's residents receive free water service and free trash collection at this controlled-access property. Available apartments have private balconies, and all are pet-friendly. Market Square is also nearby, so banking, dining and shopping are easy.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
6441 N Camac Street Apt B
6441 North Camac Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Unit Apt B Available 09/08/20 Two-Bedroom East Oak Lane Duplex Apt. - Property Id: 69449 Beautiful two-bedroom apartment located in the heart of one of Philly's most desirable residential neighborhoods.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jenkintown
1 Unit Available
266 Shelmire St 2
266 Shelmire Street, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Renovated 1st floor patio, private entrance - Property Id: 319 Offering a 1st floor 1 Bedroom with private entrance and large patio (perfect outside space for dining and relaxation).

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Logan
1 Unit Available
4927 N. 17th St.
4927 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom House for Rent - 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath Available - Hardwood Floors, Enclose Porch, Back Deck, Back Driveway, Garage for Storage Only, Refrigerator and Stove. You pay your own Utilities (Gas, Electric and Water).

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
5951 ELSINORE ST
5951 Elsinore Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
??? NEWLY RENOVATED, COZY 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATH HOME LOCATED IN NORTHEAST/LAWNCREST!!! ??? - **** SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: There are currently no showings due to quarantine and social distancing regulations.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Central Germantown
1 Unit Available
6010 N. Greene Street
6010 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Luxury 1 or 2 bedroom apartment! - Property Id: 286394 Victorian Style, high ceilings, hardwood floors, new appliances, front porch, private drive way, back yard, extra basement storage. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Logan
1 Unit Available
5432 N Marvine St
5432 North Marvine Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,100
3BR Minutes From Einstein - Come take a look at this affordable 3br home located a block away from Einstein Hospital and only 5 minute walk to Olney Station.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
6609 N Opal St
6609 North Opal Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 Beds/1 Bath Remodeled Home! - Property Id: 282463 BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME (HURRY WILL GO AWAY SOON!) Available for Rent 6XXX N Opal St. Philadelphia, Pa.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
15 E Mermaid Ln
15 East Mermaid Lane, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
500 sqft
Chestnut Hill PA 1 bedroom apt in converted house - Property Id: 277051 Bright newly renovated one bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a 5 unit converted house. Hardwood floors. New kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oxford Circle
1 Unit Available
7122 DUNGAN ROAD
7122 Dungan Road, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1222 sqft
Twin 3 bedrooms -1 full bath and 1 powder room- with finished basement and 1 car garage- nice deck off of kitchen and large front patio! Freshly painted in living room, dining room , basement and bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jenkintown, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jenkintown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

