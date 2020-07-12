/
120 Apartments for rent in Abington, Willow Grove, PA
Overlook
1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Abington Hospital and Penn State, these Abington Township apartment homes feature on-site parking and laundry, courtyards and spacious closets. An intimate cat-friendly community, with just 32 garden-style apartments.
Rosedale Court
2223 Florey Ln, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, this Abington Township apartment community features garden apartment layouts, on-site parking and laundry, and modern interiors. Close to the Penn State campus and Abington Hospital.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1043 EASTON RD #C
1043 Easton Rd, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
One year old community in Roslyn minutes from the train station. Private parking, lawn care and snow included in lease. 2 bedrooms, 2/1 bath, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, granite countertops with island. Energy Efficient. Available August 1st.
Results within 1 mile of Abington
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
750 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
616 Dresher Woods Dr
616 Dresher Woods Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1491 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This upscale 2nd story end unit is one of the largest floor plans in the development with extra windows and daylight.
961 MEETINGHOUSE RD
961 Meetinghouse Rd, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious, Bright 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape Cod with open floor plan!! Hardwood Flooring in Fireside Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Island opening to large eating area, First Floor Family Room and 2 car attached Garage
156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE
156 Green Valley Circle, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1980 sqft
Come see this hard to find 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Dresher Brooke community !! Situated in a great location this cul-de-sac home has many upgrades including: upgraded kitchen cabinets, Corian countertop on large kitchen island, laminated
515 N YORK ROAD
515 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 515 N YORK ROAD in Willow Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Abington
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,377
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$860
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,002
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Mount West Apartments
1411 72nd Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount West Apartments offers spacious, affordable apartments in a peaceful neighborhood! Mount West Apartments has newly renovated spaces, laundry, on site maintenance and off street parking.
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Large studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, intercom entry systems, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has laundry facilities, landscaping, and public transportation at your door.
Korman Residential At Pinegrove Townhomes
305 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
Quiet two-bedroom townhomes near Byberry Road. Stainless steel appliances, wood floors, private laundry. Furnished units available. Community has a sauna and volleyball courts. Parking and 24-hour maintenance.
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
