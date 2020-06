Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace

Welcome to Saw Mill Valley! This quiet and charming neighborhood nestled in Horsham is minutes to 611 and the PA Turnpike. Available for immediate leasing, 72 Woodbine Court features fresh paint, new flooring,~ high ceilings and a charming deck. The loft area is perfect for a third bedroom/at home office/ or bonus room. Call to schedule a private tour today.