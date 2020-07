Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym cats allowed garage internet access package receiving parking on-site laundry courtyard

Korman Residential on the Main Line at the historic Casa Del Sol in Haverford, PA offers studio and one bedroom apartments that are blocks from shopping, dining, entertainment, and direct rail to Center City. Take comfort in Korman Residential's 100% Move-In Satisfaction Guarantee: When you move into a Korman Residential property, we guarantee your satisfaction. If you're not completely satisfied within the first 30 days, we will cancel your lease and refund your deposit, no questions asked. 1-Day Service Guarantee: If something needs to be fixed in your apartment, we'll respond to you within 24 hours. We offer flexible lease terms.