Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Livingstone

240 E County Line Rd · (215) 366-0159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA 19040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-1 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit B-6 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit C-1 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Livingstone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
online portal
Welcome to Livingstone Apartments, set in vibrant Hatboro, PA, where the comforts of home meet the accessibility of apartment living. We understand that you are looking for the best setting to place your roots and grow, which is why we offer the best floor plan options around; we have both one- and two-bedroom floor plans with balconies. You can find the layout that’s perfect for you and quickly make yourself at home in one of the best communities in Pennsylvania.

After a long day, everyone deserves to unwind how they want. Our number one goal at Livingstone Apartments is to make you feel comfortable from the first step through your door when you get home to the morning rush to get going. To help with this, we’ve outfitted each apartment with all the home essentials, and some extra features and amenities, for the right start, and end, to your day. Nothing brings peace of mind quite like knowing that your home is outfitted with all the major appliances you need and that we have on-site maintenance to handle any problems that might happen to occur. Plus, you can ditch the trips to the laundromat because we have laundry facilities on site. Fold your clothes in the comfort of your own home, not in some dusky room across town. And to further sweeten the deal, all our residents have access to the amenities at our sister property, The Wellington, which include an outdoor pool and dog park.

But our comfortable homes and features are only half the story. When you live at Livingstone, you live in the heart of Hatboro, Pennsylvania. Central to everything you need, Hatboro is near Warrington, Warminster, Willow Grove, and Horsham, PA. Commute, travel, or explore easily due to our close proximity to Route 611 and the PA Turnpike. We’re also located in the award-winning Hatboro-Horsham School District! Call us today to schedule an in-person tour with a member of our friendly staff!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs. All residents with a pet(s) are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file. If applicable, a pet deposit and/or fee and monthly fees are charged.
Dogs
restrictions: the following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Livingstone have any available units?
The Livingstone has 3 units available starting at $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Livingstone have?
Some of The Livingstone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Livingstone currently offering any rent specials?
The Livingstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Livingstone pet-friendly?
Yes, The Livingstone is pet friendly.
Does The Livingstone offer parking?
Yes, The Livingstone offers parking.
Does The Livingstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Livingstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Livingstone have a pool?
Yes, The Livingstone has a pool.
Does The Livingstone have accessible units?
No, The Livingstone does not have accessible units.
Does The Livingstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Livingstone has units with dishwashers.
Does The Livingstone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Livingstone has units with air conditioning.
