Dorchester.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool parking

Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security deposit alternative • 100 Point move-in inspection Located in Southampton's 18966 area, living here gives you plenty of nearby experiences to check out. This garden-style community offers well-appointed apartment homes in a park-like setting. Featuring mature trees, expansive lawns, and a swimming pool. The spacious one and two-bedroom residences include a modern kitchen, private patio or balcony, single bath, and generous closets.