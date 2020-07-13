Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dorchester.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security deposit alternative • 100 Point move-in inspection Located in Southampton's 18966 area, living here gives you plenty of nearby experiences to check out. This garden-style community offers well-appointed apartment homes in a park-like setting. Featuring mature trees, expansive lawns, and a swimming pool. The spacious one and two-bedroom residences include a modern kitchen, private patio or balcony, single bath, and generous closets.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 refundable or $199 non refundable
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 rental insurance per month