All apartments in Hatboro
Find more places like
Dorchester.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hatboro, PA
/
Dorchester
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Dorchester

801 Willopenn Dr · (215) 712-8355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hatboro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA 18966

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-B-203 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit T-T-203 · Avail. Oct 20

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit H-H-203 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dorchester.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
parking
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security deposit alternative • 100 Point move-in inspection Located in Southampton's 18966 area, living here gives you plenty of nearby experiences to check out. This garden-style community offers well-appointed apartment homes in a park-like setting. Featuring mature trees, expansive lawns, and a swimming pool. The spacious one and two-bedroom residences include a modern kitchen, private patio or balcony, single bath, and generous closets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 refundable or $199 non refundable
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 rental insurance per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per apartment/per month
restrictions: 20lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Dorchester have any available units?
Dorchester has 7 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Dorchester have?
Some of Dorchester's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dorchester currently offering any rent specials?
Dorchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dorchester pet-friendly?
Yes, Dorchester is pet friendly.
Does Dorchester offer parking?
Yes, Dorchester offers parking.
Does Dorchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dorchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dorchester have a pool?
Yes, Dorchester has a pool.
Does Dorchester have accessible units?
No, Dorchester does not have accessible units.
Does Dorchester have units with dishwashers?
No, Dorchester does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Dorchester have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dorchester has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
Korman Residential At Pinegrove Townhomes
305 S Warminster Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue
Hatboro, PA 18974
Garner House
50 S Penn St
Hatboro, PA 19040
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040

Similar Pages

Hatboro 1 BedroomsHatboro 2 BedroomsHatboro Apartments with ParkingHatboro Dog Friendly ApartmentsHatboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PALawrenceville, NJYeadon, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of PennsylvaniaRosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple University