Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym playground pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments game room hot tub internet access online portal

Regency Towers: suburban living with an all-inclusive, amenity-packed urban luxury lifestyle. Our health club features a brand new state-of-the-art techno gym with touch screen equipment, weekly fitness classes, resort-style swimming pool, a sundeck and tennis courts. Other resident amenities include a complimentary continental breakfast, and a shuttle service to get you to and from the area's top destinations spanning from King of Prussia, to Center City, to Atlantic City. With daily service to the Willow Grove train station and easy access to route 611 and the PA Turnpike, commuting is a breeze. Our location adjacent to Regency Square Shops offers convenient shopping and dining right next door to your home. The convenience doesn’t stop there; Regency Towers has an on-site hair salon, masseuse, and physical therapist all located on the premises.