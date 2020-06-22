20 Woodland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Two bedroom townhouse in Hatboro, first floor features living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath. Second floor has two bedrooms and full hall bath. Basement with laundry hook ups and plenty of room for storage. Tenant to provide refrigerator and washer and dryer. Utilities, gas heat, central air, electric paid by tenant. Water and sewer included in rent. All interested applicants must fill out an application and provide a $25.00 application fee which is non refundable. Income verification must also be provided. NO showings of the unit until application, fee and proof of income has been provided to Buxmont Property Management Inc. Upon receipt we will schedule a showing with Covid 29 guidelines.



(RLNE5850493)