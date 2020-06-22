All apartments in Hatboro
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

20 Woodland Ave

20 Woodland Ave · (215) 394-8322
Location

20 Woodland Ave, Hatboro, PA 19040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Two bedroom townhome · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Two bedroom townhouse in Hatboro, first floor features living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath. Second floor has two bedrooms and full hall bath. Basement with laundry hook ups and plenty of room for storage. Tenant to provide refrigerator and washer and dryer. Utilities, gas heat, central air, electric paid by tenant. Water and sewer included in rent. All interested applicants must fill out an application and provide a $25.00 application fee which is non refundable. Income verification must also be provided. NO showings of the unit until application, fee and proof of income has been provided to Buxmont Property Management Inc. Upon receipt we will schedule a showing with Covid 29 guidelines.

(RLNE5850493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Woodland Ave have any available units?
20 Woodland Ave has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Woodland Ave have?
Some of 20 Woodland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Woodland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20 Woodland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Woodland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 20 Woodland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hatboro.
Does 20 Woodland Ave offer parking?
No, 20 Woodland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 20 Woodland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Woodland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Woodland Ave have a pool?
No, 20 Woodland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20 Woodland Ave have accessible units?
No, 20 Woodland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Woodland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Woodland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Woodland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Woodland Ave has units with air conditioning.
