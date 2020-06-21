All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 249 Crescent St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, PA
/
249 Crescent St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

249 Crescent St

249 Crescent Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

249 Crescent Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104
South Alison Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, single family home in Harrisburg. Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, renovated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $1,150/month rent. $1,150 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Builders Property Management & Marketing at 717-682-3887 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Crescent St have any available units?
249 Crescent St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, PA.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 Crescent St have?
Some of 249 Crescent St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Crescent St currently offering any rent specials?
249 Crescent St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Crescent St pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 Crescent St is pet friendly.
Does 249 Crescent St offer parking?
No, 249 Crescent St does not offer parking.
Does 249 Crescent St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 Crescent St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Crescent St have a pool?
No, 249 Crescent St does not have a pool.
Does 249 Crescent St have accessible units?
No, 249 Crescent St does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Crescent St have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Crescent St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E
Harrisburg, PA 17111
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln
Harrisburg, PA 17112
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd
Harrisburg, PA 17111
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr.
Harrisburg, PA 17109
King's Manor Apartment Homes
2161 Camelot Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17109

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 2 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with BalconyHarrisburg Apartments with Parking
Harrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, PAYork, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDCamp Hill, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PA
Mechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHummelstown, PA
Manchester, PAWrightsville, PADover, PAPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PAHershey, PASteelton, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harrisburg Area Community CollegeHarrisburg University of Science and Technology
Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Millersville University of Pennsylvania