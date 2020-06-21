249 Crescent St

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, single family home in Harrisburg. Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, renovated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $1,150/month rent. $1,150 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Builders Property Management & Marketing at 717-682-3887 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.