Apartment List
/
PA
/
harrisburg
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, PA with pool

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Colonial Park
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Progress
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$931
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Colonial Park
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1242 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 6 at 12:39pm
2 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,282
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Colonial Park
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
10 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1072 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.

July 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report. Harrisburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Harrisburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report. Harrisburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Harrisburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Harrisburg rents held steady over the past month

Harrisburg rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Harrisburg stand at $814 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,014 for a two-bedroom. Harrisburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Pennsylvania

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Harrisburg over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Pennsylvania for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,646; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Bethlehem, where two-bedrooms go for $926, $1,180, and $1,090, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Harrisburg to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.9%, -0.3%, and -0.3%).
    • York, Erie, and Lancaster have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Harrisburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Harrisburg, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Harrisburg is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Harrisburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,014 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Harrisburg fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Harrisburg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Harrisburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 2 BedroomsHarrisburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHarrisburg 3 BedroomsHarrisburg Apartments with Balcony
    Harrisburg Apartments with GarageHarrisburg Apartments with GymHarrisburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarrisburg Apartments with Parking
    Harrisburg Apartments with PoolHarrisburg Apartments with Washer-DryerHarrisburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarrisburg Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Lancaster, PAYork, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDCamp Hill, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PA
    Mechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHummelstown, PA
    Manchester, PAWrightsville, PADover, PAPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PAHershey, PASteelton, PA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Harrisburg Area Community CollegeHarrisburg University of Science and Technology
    Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
    Millersville University of Pennsylvania