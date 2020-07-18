All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated July 17 2020

1917 N 7th St Unit 3R

1917 North 7th Street · (267) 797-2175
Location

1917 North 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Available 08/05/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This 2BR/2BA apartment features an abundance of natural light, upgraded appliances, hardwood floors and evenly sized bedrooms. With keyless entry and luxury finishes throughout, this is one that will not be available long. This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-05. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5907628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R have any available units?
1917 N 7th St Unit 3R has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R have?
Some of 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R currently offering any rent specials?
1917 N 7th St Unit 3R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R is pet friendly.
Does 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R offer parking?
No, 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R does not offer parking.
Does 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R have a pool?
No, 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R does not have a pool.
Does 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R have accessible units?
No, 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 N 7th St Unit 3R has units with dishwashers.
