1917 N 7th St Unit 3R

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access key fob access media room

Available 08/05/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This 2BR/2BA apartment features an abundance of natural light, upgraded appliances, hardwood floors and evenly sized bedrooms. With keyless entry and luxury finishes throughout, this is one that will not be available long. This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-05. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5907628)