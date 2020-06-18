All apartments in Grantley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

515 Dupont Ave

515 Dupont Avenue · (717) 220-0201
Location

515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA 17403
Grantley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 515 Dupont Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,820

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1709 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
515 Dupont Ave Available 07/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

Very Spacious 3 bedroom home, with detached garage and basement. This is a must see!! Hardwood flooring, sun room and garage

Pets allowed- case by case
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5830980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

