Amenities
515 Dupont Ave Available 07/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom home with garage!
Very Spacious 3 bedroom home, with detached garage and basement. This is a must see!! Hardwood flooring, sun room and garage
Pets allowed- case by case
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant
Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.
