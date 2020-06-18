Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

515 Dupont Ave Available 07/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.



Very Spacious 3 bedroom home, with detached garage and basement. This is a must see!! Hardwood flooring, sun room and garage



Pets allowed- case by case

Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



(RLNE5830980)