Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

125 New St

125 New Street · (215) 206-9860
Location

125 New Street, Glenside, PA 19038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2 baths, $3300 · Avail. now

$3,300

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
XL 6bd Glenside home; perfect for Arcadia students - Property Id: 115700

Avail. 6/15/20

Freshly painted new carpeting, this 6 BD/2 BA home has it all! Walk up to the XL wrap around porch and enter through the front door to the large living room, with a view into the dining room. Down the hall, is the open kitchen with plenty of storage and laundry closet. Off the kitchen is the 1st floor bathroom as well as the door to the back deck and large yard. Also from the kitchen, there is access to the large, unfinished basement. The second floor includes 3 good sized bedrooms and a full bath. Make your way up to the 3rd floor and you will find 3 more large bedrooms. The 4th floor features an unfinished bonus room! Convenient to Arcadia University, public transportation, shopping, and restaurants!

Mandatory monthly maintenance cleaning (fee of $200/mo payable with rent each mo= $3,500 total/mo).

First & Last month's rent + 2 month security deposit due @ lease signing (can spread last mo rent & security over 1st 3 mo of lease).

Max 6 occupants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115700
Property Id 115700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5775073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

