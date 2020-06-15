125 New St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

XL 6bd Glenside home; perfect for Arcadia students - Property Id: 115700



Avail. 6/15/20



Freshly painted new carpeting, this 6 BD/2 BA home has it all! Walk up to the XL wrap around porch and enter through the front door to the large living room, with a view into the dining room. Down the hall, is the open kitchen with plenty of storage and laundry closet. Off the kitchen is the 1st floor bathroom as well as the door to the back deck and large yard. Also from the kitchen, there is access to the large, unfinished basement. The second floor includes 3 good sized bedrooms and a full bath. Make your way up to the 3rd floor and you will find 3 more large bedrooms. The 4th floor features an unfinished bonus room! Convenient to Arcadia University, public transportation, shopping, and restaurants!



Mandatory monthly maintenance cleaning (fee of $200/mo payable with rent each mo= $3,500 total/mo).



First & Last month's rent + 2 month security deposit due @ lease signing (can spread last mo rent & security over 1st 3 mo of lease).



Max 6 occupants.

No Pets Allowed



