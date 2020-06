Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Prime Location !Well maintained Spacious Town home in the Oxford Crossing .This Home has 2 Large bedrooms both with walk in closets and full baths. Along with NEW washer and dryer that is conveniently located in the up stairs hallway. Home offers a large living room and separate dinning room, updated kitchen. There is a patio off the kitchen along with an attached shed off the patio. Location is convenient to rt. 1 and most all major highways and rail ways along with shopping and restaurants . NO pets. Landlord pays HOA fee. Back rounds checks are required and fee is paid by applicants. 3 months rent due up front