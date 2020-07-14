534 Chestnut Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed

Emmaus 3 Bedroom $1,200.00 Month - OPEN HOUSE Thursday July 9, 2020 5:15PM-6:15PM. If you are interested in this unit, please visit the property at the above listed time to learn more or contact stevegould@bhgvalley.com. Apply now at www.nggproperties.com. $25 Application Fee



Ready to go 3 bedroom twin in Emmaus for $1,200 month. First floor offers a living room with gas fired insert, dining room with built-ins, and kitchen, second floor has 1 full bathroom and 3 large bedrooms. Full basement with laundry hookup, covered front and rear porches makes this home very spacious. Great seats for the Emmaus Halloween Parade!



Tenant pays gas heat, electric, garbage, water and sewer.



