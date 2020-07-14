All apartments in Emmaus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

534 Chestnut Street

534 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

534 Chestnut Street, Emmaus, PA 18049
Emmaus

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Emmaus 3 Bedroom $1,200.00 Month - OPEN HOUSE Thursday July 9, 2020 5:15PM-6:15PM. If you are interested in this unit, please visit the property at the above listed time to learn more or contact stevegould@bhgvalley.com. Apply now at www.nggproperties.com. $25 Application Fee

Ready to go 3 bedroom twin in Emmaus for $1,200 month. First floor offers a living room with gas fired insert, dining room with built-ins, and kitchen, second floor has 1 full bathroom and 3 large bedrooms. Full basement with laundry hookup, covered front and rear porches makes this home very spacious. Great seats for the Emmaus Halloween Parade!

Tenant pays gas heat, electric, garbage, water and sewer.

(RLNE5914239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Chestnut Street have any available units?
534 Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Emmaus, PA.
Is 534 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
534 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Chestnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 534 Chestnut Street offer parking?
No, 534 Chestnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 534 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 534 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 534 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 534 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Chestnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Chestnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
