All apartments in Emmaus
Find more places like 203-205 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Emmaus, PA
/
203-205 Main Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

203-205 Main Street

203 Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Emmaus
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

203 Main St, Emmaus, PA 18049
Emmaus

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Emmaus Including HEAT - This spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Emmaus that Includes Heat. Has a balcony off the Kitchen for outside seating. Landlord pays Water, Sewer, Trash and Heat. Tenants pay Electric. Pets are considered on a case to case basis with an additional fee. Available Now!!

Please Schedule a Showing. We still have to follow Covid 19 Rules when we do showings. Which means you must wear a MASK and GLOVES(which you supply). Only 2 People can attend(that's counting kids also). If bringing children they have to have a mask and gloves also. So when you come for a showing ONLY 2 people can come at a scheduled time and only people who will be residing in the home. If you are experience any symptoms please cancel your showing

To schedule a showing, follow this link: www.Empire4Rent.com/schedule-a-showing/

(RLNE5834706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203-205 Main Street have any available units?
203-205 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Emmaus, PA.
Is 203-205 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
203-205 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203-205 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 203-205 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 203-205 Main Street offer parking?
No, 203-205 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 203-205 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203-205 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203-205 Main Street have a pool?
No, 203-205 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 203-205 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 203-205 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203-205 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 203-205 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203-205 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 203-205 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr
Emmaus, PA 18049

Similar Pages

Emmaus 1 BedroomsEmmaus 2 Bedrooms
Emmaus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEmmaus Apartments with Balcony
Emmaus Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PA
Hatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAMacungie, PAPerkasie, PAAudubon, PAHatfield, PAWashington, NJNorth Wales, PA
Wyncote, PAShillington, PACollegeville, PASellersville, PABreinigsville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PADublin, PABangor, PAWilson, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University