Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Easton, PA

Finding an apartment in Easton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wilson
4 Units Available
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA
Studio
$1,069
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1100 sqft
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!).

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Easton
1 Unit Available
506 Berwick Street
506 W Berwick St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
804 sqft
Spacious, open concept 2 bedroom in a private, secured building awaits your arrival! This bright 2 bedroom unit located on the second level features keyless entry, updated flooring, granite countertops, neutral decor and updated appliances such and

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
52 Center Square
52 Centre Sq, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
2 bedroom Apt. located on Center Square in the Heart of Historic Downtown Easton! This 2nd floor corner apt. has been newly painted has oversized windows throughout with views of Center Square.
Results within 5 miles of Easton
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Upper Pohatcong
72 Units Available
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1057 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
Central Bethlehem
4 Units Available
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Phillipsburg
2 Units Available
Village Arms Apartments
461 Heckman Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$970
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
729 sqft
Located near the Delaware River, in beautiful Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Village Arms Apartments offers the best of all worlds. Here, you can enjoy all the advantages of urban living combined with the benefits of a rural atmosphere.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Harmony Terrace
1 Harmony Terrace, Warren County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3263 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom House in Desirable NJ Neighborhood - Check out this beautiful five bedroom, two and a half bath Estate in Harmony with scenic river front views! First floor features a large open foyer with marble tile, a beautiful open staircase

1 of 38

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
830 Texas Road
830 Texas Road, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4700 sqft
Gorgeous Home w/Many Amazing Amenities Now Available for Rent! - NOW FOR RENT! Gorgeous oasis sitting on a wooded lot w/ over 2 acres of land. 5,700 square feet of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Easton
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,357
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Bethlehem
6 Units Available
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
West Bethlehem
12 Units Available
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Bethlehem
7 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Northeast Bethlehem
Contact for Availability
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
1539 E. 8th St.
1539 East 8th Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1660 sqft
1539 E. 8th St. Available 06/16/20 SPACIOUS HOME ON SOUTH SIDE - BETHLEHEM - 1660 sq ft twin, 3 BR, 1 BA {on 2nd Floor).

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
523 Second Avenue 10
523 2nd Ave, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
896 sqft
Unit 10 Available 07/20/20 DOWNTOWN LOFT - 2 BED / 1.5 BATH - Property Id: 298758 Located just steps from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown. 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom (906SF) on second floor of elevator building.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
1212 Center Street
1212 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Updated 3 bedrooms semi-detached twin for rent within minutes of Moravian College and downtown Bethlehem! This spacious home has been completely updated, with hardwood floors on the main level.
City Guide for Easton, PA

Situated on the banks of the Lehigh and Delaware Rivers in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley lies the historic little city of Easton. A popular residential destination. Easton is a vibrant little city that plays host to some of PA’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Easton, Pennsylvania? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, bold apartment hunter, because we’re pretty sure this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve thr...

Cheap apartments in Easton start in the $800 range, while spacious luxury units and townhouses typically go for between a grand and $1500. Especially at the more modern rentals in the Palmer Township, Wilson, and West Easton neighborhoods, amenities tend to be top-notch and often include complimentary cable/satellite service, indoor swimming pools, covered parking, modern kitchens and interiors, fitness centers, and free Wi-Fi. You’ll find a mixture of both brand-new and historic rentals in Easton, so be sure to give your new humble abode (especially if it falls in the latter category) a solid once-over before settling in.

Luckily, furnished apartments, pet-friendly one and two-bedroom units, and short-term leasing deals are all available in abundance in Easton. Waiting lists are uncommon (but not unheard of), and move-in specials pop up frequently, so don’t hesitate to scour the listings thoroughly for the best deals. Just bring along proof of income and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to commit to an apartment. Also, if you prefer a more urban vibe to your daily life, keep an eye open for the renting specials that often pop up at the lofts and condos that dot the downtown Centre Square district.

No matter how much you fall in love with your fancy new Easton, Pennsylvania apartment, at some point we imagine you’ll want to see what else your new stomping grounds have to offer. Playing host to an historic, sidewalk surfer-friendly downtown district, tons of scenic waterfront parks and hiking/biking trails, an indoor theme park, a performance arts venue, and a smattering of eclectic eateries, Easton is a city that has something to offer. So why delay? Start clicking away, best of luck, and welcome to Easton! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Easton, PA

Finding an apartment in Easton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

