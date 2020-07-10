/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
21 Apartments for rent in Phillipsburg, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
41 Units Available
Upper Pohatcong
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
Results within 1 mile of Phillipsburg
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
College Hill
613 Pardee Street
613 Pardee Street, Easton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1294 sqft
Three bedrooms and one and a half bath half of a double in College Hill. Large living room/dining room area. kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Laundry located off the kitchen area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
West Ward
601 Northampton Street
601 Northampton Street, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
700 sqft
Be the first to live in this beautifully restored building. Unit 203 features your own private entrance.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
College Hill
523 Paxinosa Road
523 Paxinosa Road East, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful Forks Twp location, this wooded lot high atop the ridge with spectacular views to the north is the setting of this 2 bedrooms professionally remodeled carriage house apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Phillipsburg
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Wilson
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA
Studio
$1,060
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1100 sqft
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!).
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
30 Hillside Court
30 South Hillside Court, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2028 sqft
Private gated community. This exclusive property is an upscale end townhouse with many extras. 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Greenwich
1219 Burrows Drive
1219 Burrows Dr, Greenwich, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2610 sqft
Ideally located, this Greenwich Chase colonial will be a great for commuters being within 5 min. of Rt 22, I-78 and a park & ride to NYC! Offering a freshly painted interior and brand new carpeting.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
640 Royal Manor Road
640 Royal Manor Rd, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2765 sqft
This beautifully renovated 3BR /2.5 BA Williams Township limestone manor house on 2.7 acres overlooks the Delaware River and a small wild trout stream. Fully furnished and equipped with linens, towels and cookware.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
West Ward
1023 Washington Street
1023 Washington Street, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
1 Bed 1 Bath first floor apartment available for immediate occupancy. Spacious deck out back, brand new flooring throughout, closet space, and basement access for storage. NO pets. Landlord pays water, sewer, trash. Tenant pays electric heat.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Easton
506 Berwick Street
506 W Berwick St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
804 sqft
Spacious, open concept 2 bedroom in a private, secured building awaits your arrival! This bright 2 bedroom unit located on the second level features keyless entry, updated flooring, granite countertops, neutral decor and updated appliances such and
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Old Orchard
4883 Riley Road
4883 Riley Rd, Old Orchard, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
873 sqft
Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1121 Pike Street
1121 Pike Street, Northampton County, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
511 sqft
Beautifully Maintained 1 Bed/1 bath Bungalow in Palmer Twp. * Stackable washer/dryer included. * Electric & gas heat. * Ceiling fan in living room & bedroom. * Just painted & new carpet in bedroom * Small shed included for each tenant.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2 Hillside Court
2 North Hillside Court, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1639 sqft
This end unit condominium nestled in a private gated community offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, one car garage, laundry on 2nd floor, nice deck, washer, dryer & refrigerator are included. One months rent 1.5 months security.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
321 Waterford Terrace
321 Waterford Terrace, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1337 sqft
Enjoy carefree living in this Bay Hill model, located in the Morgan Hill golf course community. This unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The living room is highlighted by a gas fireplace and balcony with beautiful views.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
702 Eden Terrace
702 Eden Terrace, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1197 sqft
Guaranteed to steal your heart! In a great and well-maintained community, this charming condo offers it’s residents comfortable living and access to fantastic amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Phillipsburg
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
4 Units Available
Northeast Bethlehem
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1057 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
120 Franklin Court
120 Franklin Court, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath no carpet freshly painted . Renovated bathrooms . Close to major highways .
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Nazareth
132 Mauch Chunk Street
132 Mauch Chunk St, Nazareth, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3423 sqft
Freshly updated twin with modern amenities and historic charm. New high efficiency gas heat and central air. Washer and dryer, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave all included as well as water/sewer/trash and grass care.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Belfast
5880 Sullivan Trail
5880 Sullivan Trl, Belfast, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
850 sqft
Totally remolded 2 bedroom 1 full bath first floor apartment with washer dryer in the unit. This unit offers granite counter tops, new flooring, new bath, fresh paint and off street parking for two cars.
