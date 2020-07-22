Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in Flemington, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Flemington offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
19 Units Available
The Pavilion at Raritan
2 Healthquest Blvd, Flemington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1072 sqft
Tucked away on the edge of where the Flemington and Raritan Township lines meet lies The Pavilion at Raritan- a cozy community that thrives on small town charm and offers only the best that modern living has to offer.
1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
54 KENTWORTH CT
54 Kentworth Court, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1866 sqft
3 BR, Bromley Model, 2 Car Garage, newer Stainless Appliances & Carpet, Eat-In-Kitchen w/ 42" Cabinets, 2nd fl Laundry, Unfinished Base w/ Extra Storage, Primary BR w/ Full Bath w/Soaking Tub & Shower One Year Lease only, Pet Limited & Breed
1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
801 POPLAR CT
801 Poplar Court, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
End-Unit w/ EIK,2017 Carpet/Garage Opener/Furnace/Water Heater,2020 Paint,2 BR,1.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Halstead Place
67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1240 sqft
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
53 OVERLOOK DR
53 Overlook Drive, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Located in Hunterdon County. Beautifully updated and quality workmanship. Updated cabinets, granite counters, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer, tile and carpet. No Smokers. No Pets. Tile in bathroom. Tile and carpeting through out.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
271 LAUREL CT
271 Laurel Court, White House Station, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3 Br. Penthouse, Liberty Model unit overlooking swimming pool and Tennis cords. Living/Dining room with Gas Fireplace and door leading to the balcony.All Hard/wood floors(red oak) All appliances included . W/D in the unit .

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
173 MILKWEED CT
173 Milkweed Court, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Amazing ground floor condo with no steps! Freshly painted, new carpet and flooring! Water, garbage, and snow removal included in rent. Conveniently located close to transportation and shopping. Backs to lovely serene open space!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
49 East Street
49 East St, Annandale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor apartment at the Village Green in Annandale, a small upscale friendly community in a great location close to the charming town of Clinton.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
139 CONOVER TER
139 Conover Ter, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2nd floor condo located in the Heights of Lebanon. Generous sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen, open floor plan with hardwood floors, plus washer and dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Flemington, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Flemington offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Flemington. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Flemington can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

