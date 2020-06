Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room yoga

Welcome to the Nightingale House. This is an adorable rental in Doylestown Borough! Right near the center of town. Walk to the Doylestown Theatre, restaurants, shopping and the historical sites of Doylestown. This first floor, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath is now available. The apartment was completely renovated 3 years ago. New "Charles Weiler" kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Newer Washer and Dryer on second level. 2 spaces of off street parking are available in the back of the building. Generous size and beautiful living room. Dining room with built-ins. First floor powder room. Off the kitchen is a nice screened in deck to enjoy a peaceful evening or morning coffee. Second floor offers 2 bedrooms or 1 bedroom with sitting area/office or yoga room. The second bedroom is entered by walking through the main bedroom. A full bath is found on this level. Storage shed available on side of building. This apartment has air conditioning and hardwood floors throughout. Don't miss this gem right in the center of town.