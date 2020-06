Amenities

Great one bedroom apartment in the heart of Doylestown Boro. Upon entering take notice to extra wide stairwell leading to the updated second floor apartment. This unit boasts an updated kitchen with s.s. appliances and oversized island, and hardwood floors throughout. The main bedroom offers plenty of natural sunlight and a walk in closet complete with a washer and dryer. Apartment is available immediately.