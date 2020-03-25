All apartments in Doylestown
Doylestown, PA
352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR
352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR

352 North Main Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

352 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable Doylestown Boro. 2nd Floor Attic Apartment. Entrance from rear of building. Walk to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. Very private. Nice yard shared with 1st floor tenant. Garage is also shared for storage only. Property has low ceilings and has just been freshly painted and new carpeting. Rent is $900 per month plus utilities. Utilities are PECO Energy, Gas Heat, Water, Sewer and Trash. Heat, Water and Sewer are pro-rated based on number of occupants. Trash is handled privately between Tenants. Tenant must get their own electric account with PECO Energy and that is not included in the $100.00 per month utility charge. Tenant pays Landlord monthly for utilities on a budget of $100.00 per month against actual figures. Please use our "How to Apply" flyer to help you with the rental application uploaded in the documents area. Apply online. Financial Responsibilities: 1st Month, plus two month's Security deposit. $55.00 application fee per person over the age of 18. Long and Foster Property Management will draft lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR have any available units?
352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR currently offering any rent specials?
352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR pet-friendly?
No, 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doylestown.
Does 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR offer parking?
Yes, 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR does offer parking.
Does 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR have a pool?
No, 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR does not have a pool.
Does 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR have accessible units?
No, 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR does not have accessible units.
Does 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR have units with air conditioning?
No, 352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR does not have units with air conditioning.
