352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR

Desirable Doylestown Boro. 2nd Floor Attic Apartment. Entrance from rear of building. Walk to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. Very private. Nice yard shared with 1st floor tenant. Garage is also shared for storage only. Property has low ceilings and has just been freshly painted and new carpeting. Rent is $900 per month plus utilities. Utilities are PECO Energy, Gas Heat, Water, Sewer and Trash. Heat, Water and Sewer are pro-rated based on number of occupants. Trash is handled privately between Tenants. Tenant must get their own electric account with PECO Energy and that is not included in the $100.00 per month utility charge. Tenant pays Landlord monthly for utilities on a budget of $100.00 per month against actual figures. Please use our "How to Apply" flyer to help you with the rental application uploaded in the documents area. Apply online. Financial Responsibilities: 1st Month, plus two month's Security deposit. $55.00 application fee per person over the age of 18. Long and Foster Property Management will draft lease.