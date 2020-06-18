3712 Crest View Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Updated contemporary in great neighborhood, close to everything, minutes to Lehigh Valley Hospital, interstates and Parkland school district. Interior freshly painted in 2019, new granite countertops in kitchen! Newer heat pump, large rooms, open floor plan. First floor living and dining rooms with vaulted ceiling and hardwood floors. Kitchen with island and open to family room with fireplace. Office or den on the floor as well as full bath and laundry. Master Bedroom Suite plus 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath on second floor. Full unfinished basement, one car garage, fenced yard & deck. Playground down the street. Great location!