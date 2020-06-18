All apartments in Dorneyville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

3712 Crest View Drive

3712 Crest View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Crest View Drive, Dorneyville, PA 18103
Dorneyville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Updated contemporary in great neighborhood, close to everything, minutes to Lehigh Valley Hospital, interstates and Parkland school district. Interior freshly painted in 2019, new granite countertops in kitchen! Newer heat pump, large rooms, open floor plan. First floor living and dining rooms with vaulted ceiling and hardwood floors. Kitchen with island and open to family room with fireplace. Office or den on the floor as well as full bath and laundry. Master Bedroom Suite plus 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath on second floor. Full unfinished basement, one car garage, fenced yard & deck. Playground down the street. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Crest View Drive have any available units?
3712 Crest View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dorneyville, PA.
What amenities does 3712 Crest View Drive have?
Some of 3712 Crest View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Crest View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Crest View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Crest View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3712 Crest View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dorneyville.
Does 3712 Crest View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Crest View Drive does offer parking.
Does 3712 Crest View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 Crest View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Crest View Drive have a pool?
No, 3712 Crest View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Crest View Drive have accessible units?
No, 3712 Crest View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Crest View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Crest View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3712 Crest View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3712 Crest View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
