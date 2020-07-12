Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 710 Brook Street in Bryn Mawr! A student approved single family home for rent located in Radnor Township. This charming 5-bedroom, 2 full bathroom Colonial home with all brick exterior, welcoming front porch, fenced in rear yard, and driveway parking for 6 cars is situated on 0.06 acres. Notable features include a brand new (June 2020) eat-in kitchen and first floor bathroom as well as fresh paint throughout, gas heat, central air, and carpeting. The first floor consists of a large bedroom, living room, another bedroom with outside entry, kitchen with new flooring too, and full bathroom. Head upstairs to find three additional bedrooms and a shared hall bathroom that is only 9 years old. Full, unfinished basement includes washer & gas dryer for your convenience. Available June 1, 2020-May 31, 2021. Close to public transportation, commuter roads, world-class shopping, parks, restaurants, plus walking distance to all that Bryn Mawr has to offer. Hurry it won't last long!