All apartments in Delaware County
Find more places like 710 BROOK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware County, PA
/
710 BROOK STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:07 AM

710 BROOK STREET

710 Brook Street · (610) 687-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

710 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA 19010
Bryn Mawr

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 710 Brook Street in Bryn Mawr! A student approved single family home for rent located in Radnor Township. This charming 5-bedroom, 2 full bathroom Colonial home with all brick exterior, welcoming front porch, fenced in rear yard, and driveway parking for 6 cars is situated on 0.06 acres. Notable features include a brand new (June 2020) eat-in kitchen and first floor bathroom as well as fresh paint throughout, gas heat, central air, and carpeting. The first floor consists of a large bedroom, living room, another bedroom with outside entry, kitchen with new flooring too, and full bathroom. Head upstairs to find three additional bedrooms and a shared hall bathroom that is only 9 years old. Full, unfinished basement includes washer & gas dryer for your convenience. Available June 1, 2020-May 31, 2021. Close to public transportation, commuter roads, world-class shopping, parks, restaurants, plus walking distance to all that Bryn Mawr has to offer. Hurry it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 BROOK STREET have any available units?
710 BROOK STREET has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 710 BROOK STREET have?
Some of 710 BROOK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 BROOK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
710 BROOK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 BROOK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 710 BROOK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 710 BROOK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 710 BROOK STREET offers parking.
Does 710 BROOK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 BROOK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 BROOK STREET have a pool?
No, 710 BROOK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 710 BROOK STREET have accessible units?
No, 710 BROOK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 710 BROOK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 BROOK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 BROOK STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 710 BROOK STREET has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 710 BROOK STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lansdowne Meadows
7284 Radbourne Rd
East Lansdowne, PA 19082
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Eddystone Apartments
1214 East 2nd Street
Eddystone, PA 19022
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd
Boothwyn, PA 19061
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln
Birmingham, PA 19317
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr
West Chester, PA 19342

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PACherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PAMalvern, PAChester Heights, PAClaymont, DEChesterbrook, PAMedia, PAMorton, PA
East Lansdowne, PAProspect Park, PAEddystone, PADrexel Hill, PABryn Mawr, PANarberth, PAYeadon, PABroomall, PAConshohocken, PAExton, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABeckett, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity