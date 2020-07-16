All apartments in Delaware County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

4302 FOX POINTE COURT

4302 Fox Pointe Court · (610) 444-6834
Location

4302 Fox Pointe Court, Delaware County, PA 19342

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Immaculate townhouse in popular Springhill Farms in Unionville-Chadds Ford School District. Freshly painted throughout, newer carpet, HVAC, appliances, updated kitchen. Premium private lot backing to wooded open space. First floor offers spacious eat-in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, large pantry, new dishwasher, countertops and new flooring; living room/dining room combo with wood burning fireplace and access to deck; powder room. Master BR with 2 closets, spacious bath with tile flooring; 2nd bedroom with walk-in closet, hall bath and additional walk-in closet in landing area complete the second floor. Walk-out unfinished basement with patio area. Landlord responsible for condo fee. Fee includes landscaping, snow removal, trash, common area maintenance. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS - NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 FOX POINTE COURT have any available units?
4302 FOX POINTE COURT has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4302 FOX POINTE COURT have?
Some of 4302 FOX POINTE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 FOX POINTE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4302 FOX POINTE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 FOX POINTE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4302 FOX POINTE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 4302 FOX POINTE COURT offer parking?
No, 4302 FOX POINTE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4302 FOX POINTE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 FOX POINTE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 FOX POINTE COURT have a pool?
No, 4302 FOX POINTE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4302 FOX POINTE COURT have accessible units?
No, 4302 FOX POINTE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 FOX POINTE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4302 FOX POINTE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4302 FOX POINTE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4302 FOX POINTE COURT has units with air conditioning.
