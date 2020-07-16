4302 FOX POINTE COURT

Amenities

Immaculate townhouse in popular Springhill Farms in Unionville-Chadds Ford School District. Freshly painted throughout, newer carpet, HVAC, appliances, updated kitchen. Premium private lot backing to wooded open space. First floor offers spacious eat-in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, large pantry, new dishwasher, countertops and new flooring; living room/dining room combo with wood burning fireplace and access to deck; powder room. Master BR with 2 closets, spacious bath with tile flooring; 2nd bedroom with walk-in closet, hall bath and additional walk-in closet in landing area complete the second floor. Walk-out unfinished basement with patio area. Landlord responsible for condo fee. Fee includes landscaping, snow removal, trash, common area maintenance. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS - NO EXCEPTIONS.