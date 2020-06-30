306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this charming and spacious updated colonial single home conveniently situated across the street from the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence: Strath Haven High School as well as Strath Haven Middle School and 2 minutes from another Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, Wallingford Elementary. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 half bath with plenty of room filled with exceptional character and refined living space just waiting for your family in move- in condition featuring wood flooring, cozy wood burning fireplace, a front porch and backyard patio, newly renovated baths, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large center island. Picture yourself gathering with loved ones in the large living space with natural lighting, family room, living room, dining room, huge finished basement with half bath and egress. This home has new central air, first floor mudroom/laundry with separate entrance, attached 2 car garage, new heater and a separate shed for storage. Enjoy this close-knit friendly community conveniently located to shopping, dining, major commuter routes (I-95, 476), public transportation, the Philadelphia airport, Center City Philadelphia, and the heart and life of the region Media,Pa.