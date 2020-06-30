All apartments in Delaware County
Find more places like
306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware County, PA
/
306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:32 PM

306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD

306 South Providence Road · (215) 961-6000 ext. 6003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

306 South Providence Road, Delaware County, PA 19086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this charming and spacious updated colonial single home conveniently situated across the street from the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence: Strath Haven High School as well as Strath Haven Middle School and 2 minutes from another Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, Wallingford Elementary. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 half bath with plenty of room filled with exceptional character and refined living space just waiting for your family in move- in condition featuring wood flooring, cozy wood burning fireplace, a front porch and backyard patio, newly renovated baths, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large center island. Picture yourself gathering with loved ones in the large living space with natural lighting, family room, living room, dining room, huge finished basement with half bath and egress. This home has new central air, first floor mudroom/laundry with separate entrance, attached 2 car garage, new heater and a separate shed for storage. Enjoy this close-knit friendly community conveniently located to shopping, dining, major commuter routes (I-95, 476), public transportation, the Philadelphia airport, Center City Philadelphia, and the heart and life of the region Media,Pa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD have any available units?
306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD have?
Some of 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD offers parking.
Does 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD have a pool?
No, 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Penn Street
501 Penn Street
Chester, PA 19013
Windermere Court
116 Windermere Ave
Devon, PA 19087
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd
Morton, PA 19070
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave
Boothwyn, PA 19061
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave
Yeadon, PA 19050
West End Flats
444 W Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive
West Chester, PA 19342

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PACherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PAMalvern, PAChester Heights, PAClaymont, DEChesterbrook, PAMedia, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PAProspect Park, PAEddystone, PADrexel Hill, PABryn Mawr, PANarberth, PAYeadon, PABroomall, PAConshohocken, PAExton, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABeckett, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of PennsylvaniaRosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple University